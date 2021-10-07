Big Brothers Big Sisters announce 2021 Living Lux Tour of Homes fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland announced its latest fundraising event that will take place across downtown.

From November 18 to November 20, the organization will host the 2021 Tour of Homes fundraising event. Tours will begin at the Warrior Hotel and will take guests through five chic lofts in varying locations, professionally designed and decorated for the holidays.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director said the philanthropy will serve as a major boost for the institution.

“A hundred percent of the money that we raise on the tour stays right here in Siouxland and helps hundreds of kids that we serve every year. So when you’re buying a ticket, you can feel really good about it because the proceeds help so many special kids that just need a leg up in our community,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Kristie Arlt.

All tickets are $50 and go on sale today. This year’s tour will feature a clothing and interior furnishing pop-up shop at The Warrior Hotel.