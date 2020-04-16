Big Brother Big Sister organization utilizes virtual visits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland pairs kids with adult role models. In the middle of a pandemic, the organization is having to think outside the box to get the littles and their bigs together.

“I thank God for them every day because I’m a single mom, so I sometimes have to play both roles so him having some type of father figure there helps me out a whole lot,” said Samantha Cadwell.

Cadwell’s son Jakoby is a little brother to Jason Gehling. The two were matched up about a year ago.

“I think that we get as much out of it as the little, but I know for me and my family we feel blessed to be in the position to mentor and build a relationship,” said Jason Gehling, Jakoby’s big brother.

Things have changed for the pair in the past few weeks. While they would normally meet up two to three times a month, COVID-19 has changed that. They now get together virtually.

“It creates another opportunity to build a relationship by the way of how I’m asking questions and how he’s asking questions, and in this hardship, we can bounce ideas off each other,” said Gehling.

Gehling said he and Jakovey are getting better at Zoom meetings and they said their next hangout will be all about homework.

“So we talked about him bringing his math homework to the next Zoom meeting we do. And even my kids went through that math class a year or two ago, and they can be a part of it as well,” said Gehling.

“You know, especially with this quarantine, they try to give us suggestions on how to keep us busy and stuff like that and it’s nice,” said Cadwell.

While Jason and Jakoby have been together for about a year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is still looking for bigs, right now, the organization has 19 boys on a waiting list and they’re looking for males role models to match them with.