Biden seeks to give producers more power over livestock prices with proposed executive order

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland livestock producers might soon have more power in negotiating the price they get for their livestock. The Biden administration is expected to sign an executive order that would make that possible.

The proposed executive order that would help producers get better prices for their cows, pigs and other animals has yet to be finalized. For most producers, change is overdue.

“Right now we’re not making any money. We’re losing $250 a head and it’s like I said in the last time, we’re at the mercy of the packer, and they don’t want to share the way it seems. They keep saying we have too many cattle but we just want fair pricing,” said Kurt Koomia, a cattle farmer in Rock Valley.

Kooima said the Biden administration’s proposed executive order would be welcomed. It would give farmers the ability to take processors to court, for unfair pricing practices.

“Just not a slap on the wrist that, you know, holding the accountability that the business tactics are not fair. Something has to happen otherwise the independent cattle producers are going to be done,” said Koomia

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is cautiously optimistic about the President’s proposed executive order.

“When packers run a foul of those regulations, this will give the producers some additional ability to try to hold them accountable in a court of law. I’m looking forward to the executive order. The cattle market isn’t working like it should. But I want to caution people, this is not going to be a silver bullet. We don’t know exactly what the president’s executive order is going to say,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he wants to make sure that competition continues to grow among the meat packing industry

“I just want to make sure that we don’t let our foot off the accelerator. Congress, we cannot back off this. We need to continue to advance good policy that is going to provide a little bit more certainty and a little bit more fairness in this marketplace,” said Johnson.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and it’s sad that people have been dropping out and selling these feedlots and giving up this way of life while the, yeah, major four are getting rich,” said Koomia

Kooima said last year, you could buy a ribeye loin for $7.99 a pound. But last week, he says he saw those prices as high as $18 a pound. Farmers, like Koomia, say they’re not benefiting from those price increases.