WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — President Joe Biden approved the disaster declarations declared by the states of Iowa and Nebraska Wednesday.

Biden’s declaration orders that federal assistance be given to state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas that were affected by the December 15 Derecho.

Federal funding is made available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments as well as private nonprofit organizations that assist in emergency work.

The following Siouxland counties were affected. In Iowa: Buena Vista County, Calhoun County, Cherokee County, Emmet County, Palo Alto County, Pocahontas County, and Sac County. In Nebraska: Burt County, Cuming County, Platte County, Saunders County, and Washington County,

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

FEMA’s Administrator, Deanne Criswell, named DuWayne Tewes as the Federal coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in both states.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and after additional damage assessments.

The full list of Iowa counties that qualify for federal assistance:

Appanoose

Audubon

Buena Vista

Calhoun

Cass

Cherokee

Davis

Emmet

Floyd

Franklin

Greene

Guthrie

Hamilton

Hancock

Howard

Humboldt

Mills

Mitchell

Palo Alto

Pocahontas

Sac

Van Buren

Webster

Worth

Wright

The full list of Nebraska counties that qualify for federal assistance: