SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A bicyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle near Sheldon.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report around 5:20 p.m. of a crash involving a bicyclist about four miles north of Sheldon on 280th Street.

The release stated that Douglas Roth, 55, of George, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix west on 280th Street. Roth tried to pass a bicycle also going west but hit the bike, according to officials.

The bicyclist, Michael Ahlers, 59, of Sheldon, was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Damage to the car was estimated to be worth $1,500. The bicycle had about $5,500 of damage.

Authorities cited Roth for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle too close to a bicyclist.

The Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon Ambulance, and the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.