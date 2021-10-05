Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Storm Lake.

Crews were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and Ontario Street for the incident Monday around 1 p.m., according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

Police investigated the scene and said that the SUV, driven by Eva Padilla Estrada of Storm Lake, was going east on West 5th Street and was turning left when she hit a bicyclist who was stopped in traffic at the intersection. The bicyclist was identified Celeste as Cummings of Alta.

Cummings was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No charges have been filed in the incident, police say.