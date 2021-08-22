Bicyclist group travels through Siouxland on 9/11 remembrance ride

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK, Neb. (KCAU) – For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a small group of firefighters and former military men are riding across America.

Bay2Brooklyn is a group of around 10 cyclists from around the U.S. They are aiming to make the ride from San Francisco to New York in time for the 9/11 ceremonies. The group took off from Plainview on Saturday morning and later arrived at Siouxland Freedom Park.

“One of the things that we think about in why we connect starting from where we do to ending to where we want to end is that we’re connecting Americans. We’re connecting communities, people, individuals, fire departments, families, from the west coast to the east coast,” said Ride Coordinator Darell Sales.