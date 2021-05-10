Bicycle repair stops donated to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you like traveling on two wheels, new bike repair stops are coming to Siouxland and could be on your favorite trail.

Thanks to donations from Scheels Sporting Goods, there are five different bike repair stops with a sixth one planned for the Riverfront development.

The bike repair stops are located at the Riverside Aquatic Center, Wesley Way, between Christy Road and Old Lakeport, Sertoma Park, and at the Welcome Center on the Riverfront Trail.

The goal is to aid Siouxland bikers if they run into trouble on the bike trails, with plans to build even more repair stops across the city.