LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland school had its entries selected for a naming contest put on by the department of transportation.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) held a contest called “Name a Snowplow,” in which 300 submissions from elementary school students had a chance to win their spotlight.

“We were excited to give Nebraska’s students the chance to get involved in naming our plows,” said NDOT Director of Communications Shannon Ankeny. “It’s also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers, who are often the unsung heroes of keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

Seventeen names were chosen from the submissions, including eight from Bloomfield Elementary School.

For a full list of names, look at the list below.

Blizzard Buster from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Blizzard of Oz from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Darth Blader from McCool Junction Public School

from McCool Junction Public School Dragon Flame from Our Redeemer Lutheran Staplehurst

from Our Redeemer Lutheran Staplehurst Drift Slayer from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Flurry Force from High Plains Community

from High Plains Community Ice breaker 2000 from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Peppermint from Malcolm Public Schools

from Malcolm Public Schools Plower Power from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Snow Angel from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Snow Beast from McCool Junction Public School

from McCool Junction Public School Snow Big Red from Shelby Rising City

from Shelby Rising City Snow Blade from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran

from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran Snow Day Hunter from McCool Junction Public School

from McCool Junction Public School Snowbuster from McCool Junction Public School and Bloomfield Elementary School

from McCool Junction Public School and Bloomfield Elementary School Snow-tal Annihilation from Bloomfield Elementary School

from Bloomfield Elementary School Winter Warrior from McCool Junction Public School

Visit this website to see the plow tracking map for the state of Nebraska.