SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, folks are stepping up for local animal shelters.

A lifelong animal advocate, Betty White’s supporters are donating to shelters all over the county, even here in Siouxland.

Sioux City Animal Adoption received donations from citizens and businesses, so much so that they are paying it forward by lowering adoption fees for her birthday.

An official with the center said it has been a great experience.

“People are just getting their feet wet and getting with donations and all that kind of stuff and I’m sure I speak for ourselves and the other two main animal rescues in Sioux City when I say that all donations are gratefully received,” said Chris Wall.

Wall said he hopes “The Betty White Challenge” becomes an annual tradition.