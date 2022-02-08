SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Love will be in the air at the Betty Strong Encounter Center during Valentine’s day weekend.

Dr. Bruce Forbes, the author of America’s Favorite Holidays: A Candid History, will be at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on February 13 to talk about the history of Valentine’s Day, accompanied by images.

The program will cover topics about how the holiday has become influenced by modern culture and how religion and culture interact with each other.

Dr. Forbes is Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies at Morningside University with specialties in the history of Christianity and the academic analysis of popular culture.

The program begins at 2 p.m., and admission is free.