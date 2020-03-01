SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will have “Magic Man” Corey Fravel perform two shows.
The shows will be on March 8 at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. with free admission and a reception afterward.
They are family-friendly but the Encounter Center encourages children to come to the first performance.
Fravel’s fascination with magic started during childhood when he saw the magician, David Blaine, on TV.
“People are fascinated by magic. It’s one of the few things that give them a sense of wonder,” said Fravel.
He will entertain the audience with a range of tricks and may borrow items from them.
Fravel’s unique trickery will leave the attendees in awestruck.
