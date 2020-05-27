Betty Strong Encounter Center to live-stream “Singing Songs of Inspiration” by Sioux City native

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting a Facebook live event featuring the musical performance of Kathy Banta, a Sioux City native.

Banta will be “Singing Songs of Inspiration” starting at 2 p.m. on June 7 on the Betty Strong Encounter Facebook page.

Banta developed a passion for music as a child when her mother put her in piano lessons.

She received a Bachelor’s in Arts in music from Morningside College, thinking she would own and operate her own music store or otherwise be behind the scenes for performances.

Now, Banta performs in Sioux City, Omaha, and Sioux Falls.

Her dream is to have her own venue that provides performance opportunities for people of all backgrounds and identities.

She will be joined by Jim Bogges, a long-time music director of the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Bogges is also the director of the Sacred Heart Freedom Choir.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center said they are looking forward to this musical performance.

