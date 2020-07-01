Betty Strong Encounter Center to host South Dakota vocalist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Singer Amy Ellsworth will be presenting “Songs Everyone Knows” through a Facebook live from the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The event will take place on July 12 at 2:00 p.m. on the Betty Strong Encounter’s Facebook page.

Amy Ellsworth has performed in rock bands for over 30 years before she broke out as a solo artist in 2017.

She has performed with many groups over those years including Sugar Daddy, The Glory Holes (a disco tribute band), and Jukebox Zeroes, as well as a vocalist with the Sioux City Rockestra starting in 2017 according to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Amy says she enjoys playing solo and performing “songs everyone knows” as well as adding a few of her own original songs in the mix.

Ellsworth lives in Brandon, South Dakota with her son, horse, dogs, and cats. She also performs as a vocalist and keyboardist in her church band at Brandon Lutheran Church.

Ellsworth says she has always considered Sioux City her musical second home.