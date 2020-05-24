Betty Strong Encounter Center presents ‘Songs from the Stage’ Facebook Live concert on May 31

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local singer and actor Randy Peters will be performing a Facebook Live concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on May 31 at 2 p.m.
Peters, who’s the former director of the Betty Ling Tsang Fine Arts Series at Morningside College, will be singing “Songs from the Stage.”
He will be accompanied by Steve Lundberg, on the keyboard, in the performance.
Peters is originally from Moville and is a full-time operator of Antiques on 4th.
He has spent many years in Siouxland producing musical programs at different venues throughout the tri-state area.
To see his performance on May 31, go to the Betty Strong Encounter Center’s Facebook page.
