Betty Strong Encounter Center hosts virtual holiday event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday at 2:00 p.m., the Betty Strong Encounter Center will present “A Visit from St. Nicholas”.

“A Visit From St. Nicholas” is directed by Donny Short, a 5th grade Virtual Teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. Short has been involved with LAMB Arts Regional Theatre for almost 20 years.

The event is virtual and will feature Brian Hamman, The Rixner Family, Angela Iversen, Wayne and Onnastasia Blum, Matt Cihak, Leslie Werden, Jen Paara, Ian Curtis, Josie Kasik, and Allysa Collett.

“I hope this fun-filled virtual experience will put you in just the right mood for your holiday celebrations,” said Short.