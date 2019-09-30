Betty strong Encounter Center hosts outlaw poetry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — History is often learned through books and lectures but today at the Betty Strong Encounter Center they brought history to life through poetry.

For the past three years, sister duo Marci and Teresa have been telling the history of our area through song and poetry. They performed their program “The Good, The Bad, Lighthearted and Sad” to a packed house. They believe teaching history in this way makes learning more enjoyable and easier to understand.

“I think history is escaping us and, Teri and I, we go out and we find stories and we dust them off and we make them current cause if we don’t do it. Then who will,” said performer, Marci Broyhill.

The event was free to the public and features tails of western culture with cowboy poetry and music.