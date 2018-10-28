Local News

Betty Strong Encounter Center hosts cookie decorating party

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 06:31 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 06:31 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Halloween is sure to be filled with lots of sugary treats, but at the betty strong encounter center they just couldn't wait until Wednesday!

The center got a head start on the sweets today with a "one smart cookie" decorating party! Dozens of Siouxlanders joined in on the fun, personalizing sugar cookies in celebration of Halloween being just around the corner.

The cookies and decorations were free of charge-- making the activities that much sweeter. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected