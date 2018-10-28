Betty Strong Encounter Center hosts cookie decorating party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Halloween is sure to be filled with lots of sugary treats, but at the betty strong encounter center they just couldn't wait until Wednesday!

The center got a head start on the sweets today with a "one smart cookie" decorating party! Dozens of Siouxlanders joined in on the fun, personalizing sugar cookies in celebration of Halloween being just around the corner.

The cookies and decorations were free of charge-- making the activities that much sweeter.