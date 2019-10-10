Betty Strong Encounter Center hosting free event on History of Halloween

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting Dr. Bruce Forbes, Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies at Morningside College and author of two books about the history of the holidays, to talk about everything you want to know about Halloween on Sunday, October 13.

Dr. Forbes will be discussing the origins and development of the American celebration of Halloween, accompanied by visual images. He will describe the Celtic and Christian roots of Halloween, explain the absence of Halloween in colonial America, and summarize how it developed later.

The discussion will include pranks, children and candy, scary movies, costumes, and more. Some of the sample topics include the story behind the Jack O’ Lantern, the time when trick-or-treats included real tricks, and the phenomenal growth of Halloween activities and decorations in recent times.

Dr. Forbes is the author of Chrismas: Candid History and America’s Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories, and is also known for his contribution to CBS Sunday Morning relating to the song “Silent Night”.

This event, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Halloween but were Afraid to Ask, is a free event and will have a reception following Dr. Bruce Forbes’s presentation.