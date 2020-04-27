Betty Strong Encounter Center holds virtual folk concert by local musicians

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though the Betty Strong Encounter Center is currently closed to the public, that’s not stopping them from providing programming to their visitors from a distance.

The center held virtual presentations that included a folk concert by local musicians, Sarah and Eric Elker.

KCAU 9 spoke with them about what it means to still give back to the community, even at a distance.

“Sad that we can’t be here in person but it’s still good that the music lives on and we can still celebrate within our community,” said Sarah Elker, musician.

Next week, the Betty Strong Encounter Center will hold a virtual concert with Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Pelchat.