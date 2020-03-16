Betty Strong Encounter Center held special Celtic performance from local harpist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Saint Patrick’s Day around the corner, the Betty Strong Encounter Center had a special Celtic performance by local harpist Mary Watts.

Mary Watts is an accomplished local harpist and her program focused on the songs of the British Isles.

The songs transport the audience to a far away place and hopefully making them feel like everything is right in the world, it’s something that she said that’s in short supply.

“So I’m hoping that a light-hearted afternoon will bump everybody’s immunity system, get them laughing, get them enjoying music. So that they can not stress over what’s happening in our world right now,” said Watts.

Unfortunately, this was the Encounter Center’s last program for now due to COVID-19 concerns.

They have suspended programs for the time being to protect the health of their patrons.

