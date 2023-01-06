SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new exhibit will open at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Tuesday that celebrates the Combination and Memorial bridges.

The exhibit, entitled ‘Spanning the Missouri River’ opens Tuesday. It tells the full story of the two bridges in detail and includes many photographs.

“The exhibit furthers the center’s mission to celebrate the history and stories of life along the Missouri River,” Center Assistant Director Sara Olson noted in a press release by the center.

Olson, who was primarily responsible for the research, visual display and storytelling aspects of the project, said that the river has always been at the center of activity in the area and the Combination Bridge provided a reliable route to crossing it.

Visitors will learn about the bridge from first-hand accounts and will be able to look at a piece of the Combination Bridge. There will also be a guest book for visitors to share their memories.

Admission to the center is free for all ages and free-will donations are accepted.