Betty Ling Tsang Summer Performance Series to kick off 2019 season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A summertime music series is about to kick off their 2019 season. The Betty Ling Tsang Summer Performance Series at Morningside College is designed to bring a range of quality music and theater performances to the people of Siouxland at no cost. Each year the series is filled with children’s plays, musicals, and more.

The performances take place at the Buhler Outdoor Performance Center on the Morningside campus. The 2019 season schedule is as follows:

June 29 – Independence Day Salute

July 9 – Drum Corps International Morningside

July 18 – Catalyst Collective Show

July 19 and 20 – Snow White and the Missing Dwarfs

Heath Weber, with Morningside College, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us the details.

For times of each show and more information, click here.