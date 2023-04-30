(Stacker) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Iowa using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

– City: Sioux City

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#24. St. Albert Catholic Schools

– City: Council Bluffs

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B

#23. Don Bosco High School

– City: Gilbertville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#22. Beckman Catholic School

– City: Dyersville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B

#21. Dallas Center – Grimes High School

– City: Grimes

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#20. Gilbert High School

– City: Gilbert

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#19. Pleasant Valley High School

– City: Bettendorf

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#18. Regina Catholic Education Center

– City: Iowa

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#17. Treynor Middle/High School

– City: Treynor

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#16. Western Christian High School

– City: Hull

– Type: Private, Calvinist/Reformed

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. Assumption High School

– City: Davenport

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#14. West Senior High School

– City: Iowa City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#13. Spirit Lake High School

– City: Spirit Lake

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#12. John F. Kennedy High School

– City: Cedar Rapids

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#11. Southeast Polk High School

– City: Pleasant Hill

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#10. North Scott Senior High School

– City: Eldridge

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#9. Prairie High School

– City: Cedar Rapids

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#8. Cedar Falls High School

– City: Cedar Falls

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#7. Lewis Central Senior High School

– City: Council Bluffs

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#6. Ankeny High School

– City: Ankeny

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#5. Ankeny Centennial High School

– City: Ankeny

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#4. Waukee Senior High School

– City: Waukee

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#3. Valley High School

– City: West Des Moines

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. Dowling Catholic High School

– City: West Des Moines

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Xavier High School

– City: Cedar Rapids

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-