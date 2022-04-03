Best counties to retire to in Iowa

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Iowa using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Iowa.

#25. Cass County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Atlantic (B), Washington Township (B+), Pleasant Township (B-)

#24. O’Brien County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Sheldon (A-), Summit Township (A-), Floyd Township (B+)

#23. Taylor County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Platte Township (B+), Grant Township (B), Grove Township (B)

#22. Bremer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Waverly (A), Jefferson Township (A-), Denver (A-)

#21. Grundy County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Grant Township (A-), Dike (A-), Palermo Township (A-)

#20. Lucas County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Chariton (B-), Cedar Township (B), English Township (B-)

#19. Kossuth County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Algona (B), Cresco Township (B+), Burt Township (B)

#18. Cherokee County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Cherokee (B), Pitcher Township (A-), Amherst Township (B+)

#17. Palo Alto County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Emmetsburg (B+), Emmetsburg Township (B+), Walnut Township (B)

#16. Butler County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Shell Rock (B), Shell Rock Township (B), Butler Township (B)

#15. Pocahontas County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Bellville Township (B), Cedar Township (B), Dover Township (B)

#14. Hardin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Iowa Falls (B), Etna Township (A-), Ackley (B+)

#13. Poweshiek County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Grinnell (A-), Grant Township (B+), Jackson Township (B+)

#12. Guthrie County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Orange Township (B+), Beaver Township (B), Highland Township (B)

#11. Wright County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Clarion (B), Eagle Grove (B), Grant Township (B+)

#10. Winnebago County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Center Township (B+), Forest Township (B+), Lake Mills (B+)

#9. Chickasaw County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: New Hampton (B), New Hampton Township (B), Fredericksburg Township (B)

#8. Monona County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Onawa (C+), Sherman Township (B), Maple Township (B)

#7. Calhoun County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Garfield Township (A), Twin Lakes Township (B+), Lohrville (B+)

#6. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Webster City (B), Lyon Township (B+), Scott Township (B+)

#5. Ida County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Holstein (A-), Griggs Township (A-), Blaine Township (B)

#4. Jefferson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Fairfield (A-), Center Township (A), Maharishi Vedic City (B+)

#3. Cerro Gordo County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Clear Lake (A-), Mason City (B), Grant Township (A-)

#2. Sac County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Cedar Township (A-), Wall Lake Township (B+), Lake View (B+)

#1. Dickinson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Spirit Lake (A-), Milford (B), Arnolds Park (C+)

Best counties to retire to in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Nebraska using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche's methodology here.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Nebraska.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Nebraska.

#15. Custer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Broken Bow (B), Arnold Township (A-), Arnold (A-)

#14. Butler County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: David City (B+), Summit Township (B+), Plum Creek Township (B+)

#13. Richardson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (A), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Falls City (B), Stella (B), Rulo (B-)

#12. Polk County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (A), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Stromsburg (A-), Shelby (B+), Osceola (B)

#11. York County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: York (A-), Benedict (B+), Bradshaw (B+)

#10. Holt County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: O’Neill (B), Atkinson Township (B+), Atkinson (B+)

#9. Adams County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Hastings (B), Zero Township (B+), Denver Township (B+)

#8. Keith County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Ogallala (B), Paxton (B), Brule (B-)

#7. Burt County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Summit Township (A-), Oakland (A-), Craig Township (B+)

#6. Fillmore County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Madison Township (A-), Geneva Township (A-), Geneva (B+)

#5. Sheridan County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Hay Springs (B+), Gordon (B+), Rushville (B)

#4. Boone County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (D-)

– Top places to live: Cedar Rapids (B), Albion (B), Petersburg (B-)

#3. Nemaha County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (A), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Auburn (B+), Peru (A), Johnson (B+)

#2. Knox County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Crofton (B+), Verdigre Township (B), Verdigre (B)

#1. Thayer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Bruning (B+), Davenport (B+), Hebron (B)

Best counties to retire to in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in South Dakota using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche's methodology here.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in South Dakota.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in South Dakota.

#19. Davison County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (C), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Mitchell (B+), Mount Vernon (B-), Ethan (B-)

#18. Bon Homme County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (D)

– Top places to live: Avon (B+), Springfield (B+), Scotland (B)

#17. Moody County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Flandreau (B+), Fremont Township (B), Riverview Township (B-)

#16. Yankton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Yankton (B+), Walshtown Township (B+), Mission Hill Township (B+)

#15. Brule County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Chamberlain (B+), Chamberlain Township (B+), Kimball (B+)

#14. Pennington County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

– Top places to live: Colonial Pine Hills (A-), Rapid City (B+), Green Valley (B+)

#13. Day County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Webster (B), Roslyn (B), Bristol (B)

#12. Lincoln County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Harrisburg (A-), Tea (B+), Canton (B)

#11. Union County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Dakota Dunes (A), North Sioux City (B), Big Sioux Township (A)

#10. Turner County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Swan Lake Township (B+), Centerville (B+), Marion Township (B+)

#9. Lawrence County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Spearfish (B+), Deadwood (B), Lead (B-)

#8. Custer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (A), outdoor activities (A-)

– Top places to live: Hermosa (B+), Custer (B), Pringle (C)

#7. Walworth County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (not available), outdoor activities (D+)

– Top places to live: Mobridge (A-), Selby (B+), Java (B)

#6. McCook County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Grant Township (A-), Canistota (A-), Montrose (B)

#5. Grant County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Milbank (B), Stockholm (B), Big Stone City (B)

#4. Tripp County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Winner (B), Colome (B+), Lamro Township (B-)

#3. Lake County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Madison (A-), Lake View Township (B+), Herman Township (B+)

#2. Fall River County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Hot Springs (B), Oelrichs (B), Edgemont (C+)

#1. Hutchinson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Parkston (A), Molan Township (A-), Freeman (A-)