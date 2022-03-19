STACKER — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche.

These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school.

If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Northeast Iowa Community College – Calmar (Calmar)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,328

#9. Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,834

#8. Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $9,824

#7. Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,666

#6. Northwest Iowa Community College (Sheldon)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,288

#5. Southwestern Community College – Iowa (Creston)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,740

#4. North Iowa Area Community College (Mason City)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,399

#3. Iowa Lakes Community College (Estherville)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $9,947

#2. Southeastern Community College – Iowa (West Burlington)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,936

#1. Western Iowa Tech Community College (Sioux City)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $7,710

#5. Metropolitan Community College – Nebraska (Omaha)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $4,196

#4. Western Nebraska Community College (Scottsbluff)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,083

#3. Northeast Community College (Norfolk)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,447

#2. Mid-Plains Community College (North Platte)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,380

#1. Southeast Community College (Lincoln)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,461

#4. Western Dakota Technical College (Rapid City)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $13,443

#3. Mitchell Technical College (Mitchell)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $11,382

#2. Southeast Technical College (Sioux Falls)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $12,046

#1. Lake Area Technical College (Watertown)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $11,400