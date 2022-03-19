STACKER — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche.
These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school.
If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
Iowa
#10. Northeast Iowa Community College – Calmar (Calmar)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $10,328
#9. Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $7,834
#8. Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $9,824
#7. Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $10,666
#6. Northwest Iowa Community College (Sheldon)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $11,288
#5. Southwestern Community College – Iowa (Creston)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,740
#4. North Iowa Area Community College (Mason City)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,399
#3. Iowa Lakes Community College (Estherville)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $9,947
#2. Southeastern Community College – Iowa (West Burlington)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,936
#1. Western Iowa Tech Community College (Sioux City)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $7,710
Nebraska
#5. Metropolitan Community College – Nebraska (Omaha)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $4,196
#4. Western Nebraska Community College (Scottsbluff)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $6,083
#3. Northeast Community College (Norfolk)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,447
#2. Mid-Plains Community College (North Platte)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,380
#1. Southeast Community College (Lincoln)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,461
South Dakota
#4. Western Dakota Technical College (Rapid City)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $13,443
#3. Mitchell Technical College (Mitchell)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $11,382
#2. Southeast Technical College (Sioux Falls)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $12,046
#1. Lake Area Technical College (Watertown)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $11,400