Bertrand sworn in as Woodbury County Treasurer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County officially has a new treasurer.

Tina Bertrand was sworn in on Tuesday, replacing Treasurer Mike Clayton, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

The appointment gives Bertrand her first elected position. She also has 25 years of experience in the private sector.

Bertrand said she was honored when the county supervisors considered her the most qualified for the position.

“I’m honored that they selected me. It was an appointment process with three other candidates. I think I said then I was very excited, very honored that they selected me to be the new Woodbury County treasurer,” Bertrand said.

Bertrand will serve the remainder of Clayton’s term, which runs through 2022.