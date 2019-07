Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is here with your Evening Forecast.

Good evening Siouxland! And boy do I have some great news for you! We have a cold front passing through today, which is why we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms today and overnight tonight. It will lead a nice cool down and a pleasant week ahead. Temperatures this afternoon are being reported in the 70s. We have winds from the NW, N, and NE in Siouxland today between 0 and 10 mph, with a few areas seeing closer to 15-20 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a few scattered thunderstorms move through Siouxland this afternoon around 12 and 1 pm. Looking the amount of rainfall in Siouxland so far today, you can see that Sioux City has seen about a third of an inch, with totals increasing as you head north towards Sioux Falls. And tonight we will cool down a bit with a low of 63, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the overnight hours. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 to see when we will see those overnight showers and thunderstorms, and just how pleasant it will be this coming week!