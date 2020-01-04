Veterinarian in Beresford using spare time to help stray cats

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Doctor Elise Reinalda has a unique veterinary practice in Beresford.

She not only deals with household pets, but also with horses, sheep and even cattle.

“I kind of like to fill that niche of being somewhat different to seeing those types that a lot of people don’t know about,” Reinalda said.

“We’ve seen… yeah, regular pigs that were like 500 pounds; we had to trim their tusks for them, trim their hooves and they’re just pets the people just have them for pets,” Hailey Sveeggen said.

But knowing a lot about how to care for animals won’t always prepare you for what comes through the door.

“I had a Taegu in the other day. I didn’t know what that was. It’s a giant lizard. I had to look back in my notes and try to figure out what would be the best course of action for it. So, it’s kind of like solving a puzzle: you never know what you’re going to get,” Reinalda said.

And that includes some unexpected guests.

In her spare time, Dr. Reinalda has spayed, neutered and re-homed over 30 stray cats in the Beresford area, including Sophie here. She is just one of many kittens either found or brought in by others in need of help.

“We’d only get a kitten once every couple of weeks, but then it kind of started a trend; these kittens just kept showing up over and over again and a lot of them would be pretty sick,” Reinalda said.

She and her team then use Facebook and Instagram to help find suitable owners.

“We don’t charge an adoption fee or anything. We try and describe the pets as honest as we can; if they’re going to be great indoor cats our outdoor cats,” Sveeggen said.

Further creating connections across the community. Both hand in hand and hand in paw.

“Getting to know not only their pets but their kids as well: going to church with them, shopping with them… and just seeing them and their animals and just being able to help them in that way,” Reinalda said.