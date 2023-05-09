SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The number of apartment units in downtown Sioux City should grow significantly by later this fall.

The Benson Building at the corner of 7th and Douglas streets is nearing completion. When opened, the building will become home to 80 apartments on the upper six floors with retail business on the main floor.

Nelson Construction, along with J&M Real Estate Group acquired the property back in 2020 and has been renovating ever since.

The building has since been added to the national register of historic places. Many of its past features are being incorporated into the building’s new life as a mixed-use property.

“And really trying to play off of that, the historic fabric of the building. These buildings have such great bones and there is so many things that we can do to save them and preserve the stories and the histories that the city has,” said Brandi Jorgensen of J & M Real Estate Group & Property Management,

Jorgensen says if everything goes according to plan, the building will be welcoming tenants this November.