Bella is a hyperactive puppy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue's Chris Wall was in the KCAU 9 News studio to introduce us to Bella.

She is believed to be a retriever mix and was surrendered after a family realized their living conditions would support Bella's active lifestyle.

If interested in adopting or for more information, call the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue at 712-279-6968 or visit their website.

The Animal Adoption and Rescue is holding their annual Easter photo event. You can call them to reserve a spot and for more information.