Bella is a hyperactive puppy
Visit the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue for more information
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue's Chris Wall was in the KCAU 9 News studio to introduce us to Bella.
She is believed to be a retriever mix and was surrendered after a family realized their living conditions would support Bella's active lifestyle.
If interested in adopting or for more information, call the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue at 712-279-6968 or visit their website.
The Animal Adoption and Rescue is holding their annual Easter photo event. You can call them to reserve a spot and for more information.
More Stories
-
A person is dead after a fire broke out Thursday in rural Hartington,…
-
The services to honor a former administrator of the Sioux City…
-
Sioux Falls police had a major breakthrough on a Sioux Falls cold case.