Belize man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for illegal re-entry, possession of firearm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, the U.S. District Court in Sioux City sentenced a Belize man, who was found in the country illegally with a loaded handgun and false identification documents in his possession, to 18 years in federal prison.

Moses Anthon Francisco, 53, from Belize, was sentenced to 216 months of prison with no parole by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

He must also serve a three-year supervise release term after his prison sentence is complete.

Francisco had numerous prior deportations before being sentenced on Friday.

He received the sentence after pleading guilty on August 21, 2019, to a one-count indictment of illegal re-entry as a felon.

Eight days later, on August 29, 2019, he also pled guilty to a one-count indictment of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon and illegal alien.

Court documents said Francisco admitted to violating his supervised release by committing those criminal offenses while on supervised release for illegal re-entry to the Northern District of Illinois.

He was present at the guilty plea hearings and sentencing.

Officials said on June 11, 2019, at around 12:20 p.m., the Steele County and Minnesota Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received reports from driver on Interstate Highway 35 that Francisco was driving erratically.

Those reports also said that he pointed a silver handgun at another driver.

Minnesota law enforcement agents tried to stop Francisco’s car but he wouldn’t pull over. Instead, he sped south on Interstate 35 going almost 100 miles per hour.

Authorities said he crossed into Iowa where law enforcement was able to stop him with help of snowplows blocking the road.

After a standoff with police and Francisco refused to get out of his car, law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

Officials said that they found a loaded pistol and a number of passports in Francisco’s car. He had additional identification documents on him that were false.

Francisco’s in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

