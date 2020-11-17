Behind-the-Scenes of Contact Tracing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Laboratory Coordinator Stacy McNear says COVID-19 has brought many new challenges, and many new faces, to her team.

“We really have recruited, you know, a majority of the whole health department,” McNear said.

Since April of this year, the number of contact tracers at the Siouxland District Health Department has grown from four to around thirty, one of which is a high school student.

“The amount of employees we have helping to contact cases is a first for me,” McNear.

SDHD Deputy Director Tyler Brock says while no one measure will curb the spread of COVID-19 alone, contact tracing is an important piece of the puzzle.

Tracers serve as guides, and answer any questions folks may have about the next steps they should take.

“When someone’s exposed, we really want them to understand what the isolation and quarantine rules are, and what the recommendations are so that we can break some transmission cycles,” Brock said.

With the recent influx of cases and tracers, the department recently switched systems to help avoid confusion in the tracing process.

“We figured out a way that we could assign cases to people so we can track how those are being handled,” McNear said.

However, that system only allots one phone number per patient–oftentimes, that number is incorrect.

McNear says to help contact tracers, make sure your healthcare provider has your most up-to-date contact information. Another way you can help: simply pick up the phone, and be honest. McNear says doing so may end up saving your life.

“There [are] times I’ve spoken with people who didn’t realize that they should be feeling better by Day 10, and they ended up being hospitalized later. But it was because of our phone call, when we talked with them, and talked them through their symptoms, that they realized that they needed to follow up and see their doctor. We’re not there to be a nuisance, we’re here to help,” McNear said.