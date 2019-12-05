Behind the scenes look at Christmas at Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is so much holiday spirit in Siouxland, it seems like you can hear it and if you are by Morningside College, you just might be able to!

The college’s Choral and Wind Ensemble are preparing for Friday night’s annual Christmas at Morningside concert.

This will be the concert’s 24th year, and one student says it’s the performance they look forward to all year.

“That was the biggest audience I had ever seen before. It still just makes me really happy to see out in to Eppley Auditorium seeing it basically completely full, knowing that people are coming in they’re going to have a powerful experience and that they will hopefully have a good start to their Christmas season after attending Christmas at Morningside,” says Dylan Ferguson, Senior at Morningside College.

Christmas at Morningside is happening on Friday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public.