Behind on bills? Siouxland organization offering help with water bill payments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Low-income families in Siouxland can apply for help paying for their water bills.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is taking applications for their blank called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. The funds in this program help families with past-due water bills and reconnection fees.

Do you qualify? See the chart below to see if your family qualifies for this program.

Household Size Annual Gross Income

1 Member $25,760 2 Members $34,840 3 Members $43,920 4 Members $53,000 5 Members $62,080 6 Members $71,160 7 Members $80,240 8 Members $89,320 For households with more than eight people, add $9,080 for additional members.

Applicants need a form of identification, a copy of their most recent water bill, and proof of gross income for the past month or year of the household.

Those interested can apply over the phone or on this website; the phone number to apply is 712-274-1610.