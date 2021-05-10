Behavioral health center receives grant from Iowa Food Bank Association

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A behavioral health service has received a grant to help provide families with food insecurities.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health announced on May 10 it has received a $25,000 grant award from the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA).

These funds will be used to increase and expand Food Bank offerings to clients and community members across Seasons’ service area.

“We are so grateful for these funds from the Iowa Food Bank Association to support our continued food outreach in multiple communities,” said Sarah Heinrichs, Program Support Coordinator of Seasons Center. “Across all of the counties we serve, we continue to see an increase in need for basic items like food. Individuals and families are hurting from the impacts of COVID-19 and we need to be present in their communities to address their needs. This funding will allow us to serve with pop-up food pantries, provide increased availability of food in our on-site Food Bank in Spencer, provide increased access to food in other Seasons satellite offices, as well as purchase a used vehicle to assist in the transport and distribution of food across our service area.”

This increase and expansion of the Food Bank aims to reach individuals and families experiencing food insecurities that have an impact on their mental health and overall wellbeing.

The grant funding from the Iowa Food Bank Association was in response to COVID-19, provided by the Iowa Department of Human Services (IA DHS), and the State of Iowa making $4,000,000 in funding available to partner agencies and programs that had existing agreements with a Feeding America food bank that serves Iowa.

“With this grant award from the Food Bank of Iowa, we will be able to increase our availability of food supplies to individuals and families who needs it most,” said Heinrichs. “It’s not always easy to ask for help, but we strive to reduce the stigma associated with accessing these services, and support meeting basic needs which are imperative to overall health and well-being.”

Seasons Center has been a partner agency with the Food Bank of Iowa since 2017.