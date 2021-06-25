Beef processing plant with 750 jobs planned in southwest Iowa

Cows stand in a pen at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, near Maxwell, Iowa. Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a new beef processing plant proposed for southwest Iowa would bring 750 well-paying jobs to the region.

Cattlemen’s Heritage, a new corporation, announced Friday it plans to build a $325 million plant along Interstate 29 near the Mills and Pottawattamie County line.

The plant would hold 1,500 head per day and an have an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion. The corporation plans to begin construction next spring, with completion in late 2023.

Jobs at the plant are expected to pay an average of $55,000 plus benefits.