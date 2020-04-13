SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beautiful – The Carole King Musical has been rescheduled for May 16 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The performance was originally scheduled for April 26.

Orpheum Theatre said that the health and safety of their audiences is its highest priority and they encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials.

They also said that all of the tickets will be valid and honored for the rescheduled date.

Theatre officials mention that there is no need for any action and to hang onto your original tickets.

For those that are not able to attend the May 16 date, refunds can be requested at your point of purchase or contact the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.