Beat the heat with Sioux City Fire Rescue’s “cool” party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Excessive heat is bearing down on us in Siouxland, and the Sioux City Fire Rescue is hosting a “cool” party to beat the heat.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue has announced in a press release that they will be hosting a “cool” party on Friday, July 19 on the west side of Cook Park from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They will be blocking the street so they can spray a hydrant for kids to play in. The firefighters will also be giving tours of their engines and providing fire safety information throughout the party.

They said that they are planning on doing this throughout the rest of the summer. They will be held at various locations, chosen on random hot days this summer.

To find out when the next “cool” party will be, they say to keep an eye on local media, and follow their Facebook and Twitter pages!

For any questions, you can call Fire Prevention at 712-279-6377