Beat the heat: How Siouxlanders can stay safe and cool at the pool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures climbed back into the upper 80s on Wednesday across Siouxland and it appears there’s no cool down in the near future.

With heat index values expected to peak over 100 degrees on Friday, kids and families look to find relief at local pools and splash pads.

A nurse at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s reminds us to still take caution despite feeling cooled off.

“Even if you’re in the water, you may not be feeling like you’re getting the effects of the heat, but your body still is. It’s really important to be wearing SPF sunscreen, reapplying it if you’re in the water on an hourly basis,” said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, the Trauma Program Coordinator at UnityPoint Health.

