MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monona County Emergency Management is encouraging residents living near E-60 and Oak Avenue to prepare for possible evacuation. This is the second large grass fire in Monona County this week.

According to a release from Monona County Emergency Management, the Moorhead Fire Department was called to assist the Pisgah Fire Department at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire started as a structure fire near E60 and Oak Avenue but spread to nearby grass and timber due to high winds.

Officials are still currently fighting to get the fire contained. Due to the terrain, dry conditions, and strong winds, the fire has spread north. There is currently a burn ban in effect in Monona County due to these conditions.

Monona County Emergency Management said that those who live in the area need to prepare to evacuate if a request is sent out, but no evacuation order has been given at this time. Emergency Management said that due to the high winds things can change very quickly so they must be prepared.

Emergency Management said the main area of concern is residences that are located north of E60 to E54 from the area of Larpentuer Memorial Road to Orange Avenue.

Roads are being closed in the area and non-residents are asked to not enter the area so firefighters can work safely.

Monona County had every fire department in the county respond, along with support from the Department of Natural Resources, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Monona County Conservation, the Monona County Roads Department, and units from Harrison County.

Monona County fire near E60 in Preparation Canyon photo courtesy of Zach Schrader

If residents have any questions they are asked to contact the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at 712-433-1414.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Highway 183 and 314th Street south of Moorhead to talk about the fires.