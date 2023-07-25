SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Parts of Siouxland could see a triple-digit heat index in the next couple of days leading authorities to advise citizens to take precautions.

The Sioux City Police Department reminded residents to drink a lot of water, dress for the head and humidity, and seek air conditioning or shade as often as possible.

The department also noted that if you see a person in distress, don’t wait to call 911.

“If they don’t respond, then call 911,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department, “Stay with that person and try to get them hydrated. Try to get them some liquid, even if you have to pour cold water on them but stay with that person until paramedics or p[olice arrive.”

Excessive exposure to heat can cause many symptoms, including dizziness, fatigue, headaches, excessive sweating, nausea, and vomiting.