BCU’s ‘Briar Cliff Sunday’ raises more than $26K for diocesean scholarships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University (BCU) raised more than $26,000 for diocesean scholarships from its annual event in January.

The 2020 Briar Cliff Sunday generated more than $26,000 from special collections throughout the Diocese of Sioux City parishes.

The university said that at the annual event, that’s held from January 25-26, local parishes and generous Catholic donors came together to raise money for scholarships.

“I was lucky enough to be a recipient of the Bishop’s Scholarship back in 2010, which majorly influenced my choice to attend BCU, my growth in my Catholic faith, and my college experience as a whole,” said Grace McElroy, BCU alumnae Class of ’14.

Those donations support the Bishop R. Walker Nickless Scholarships Program that is awarded to high school seniors within the Sioux City Diocese parishes.

Officials said the scholarships annually increase along with the recipients’ academic rigor and responsibilities.

“With a strong diocese, BCU is able to provide Catholic higher education to so many motivated students. Like I said, awarding around $30,000 to a few high school seniors from this diocese who intend to go to college in this diocese is no small feat and it can make a world of difference to an individual college kid,” said McElroy.

BCU mentions that it remains grateful for the support of the local parishes and generous community of donors.

“Thank you for understanding the value of providing an affordable, local, and Catholic higher education environment that fosters faith. It is only through your generosity that the Briar Cliff Bishop’s Scholarship program continues to increase its impact on graduating seniors in our Diocese.” From Briar Cliff University

If you’re interested in donating to the university, click here or contact Amy Derby by email amy.derby@briarcliff.edu or by calling 712-279-5396.

