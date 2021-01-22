BCU Freeze Fest welcomes back students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After winter break, college students are headed back to campus, but one college got the semester started with some seasonal shenanigans.

Briar Cliff University held Freeze Fest for students and staff. The events included sled building, snowball dodgeball, and more

“We had to put everything on hold this fall, so we had a lot of events because of COVID that just didn’t happen. And a lot of our students are missing that social interaction. So we thought, let’s do something when they get back, they have something to look forward to, and let’s try to do some of it outside, and that way they can do something a little fun and get out of their dorm rooms.” says Maria Slaughter, Briar Cliff Director of Strategic Initiatives

“It’s bringing a bunch of people together that probably have never even had a conversation on campus. I’m a Freshman, my first year here. I didn’t know a single face when I first got here, and I feel like I can walk through campus, and I could probably talk to every other person that I see walking by,” said Freshman Robert Amaro