BCU Cliff Singers concert features multiple Siouxland choirs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University’s Cliff Singers, joined by special guests, will be performing their first concert of the 2021-22 academic year.

Photo of the 2021-22 Cliff Singers by Britton Hacke

The fall choral concert ‘This is Why We Sing’ will debut the homeschool choir comprised of students in the Siouxland area and will be joined by the South Sioux City High School Chamber Choir.

The Cliff Singers will also be joined by current and retired professors and alumni.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ‘Sing for Joy!’ homeschool choir,” said Dr. Brian Cook, Director of Choral Activities at Briar Cliff, “This concert really will emphasize why we sing and feature various choirs, all coming together to celebrate making music.”

This concert will be held on the Briar Cliff Campus at the Chapel of Our Lady Grace on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.