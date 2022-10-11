SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of local college students went to a bar solely for educational purposes.

Briar Cliff University students visited Marto Brewing to learn how chemistry is used to brew beer as well as what kind of chemical reactions happen during the production of beer. Tyler Halloran is a senior chemistry major at Briar Cliff University. He said chemistry plays a role in every food and drink and real world experiences help him understand these concepts.

“It’s pretty cool to see that stuff that we drink everyday or have for food everyday is used in chemistry or adapted from the use of chemistry to make it better or improve the taste or just change the whole style of the beer slash food,” Halloran said.

The class also learned about fermentation. The student’s teacher said this was the first year he’s taken a class to a brewery and he hopes to do the same tour for future students.