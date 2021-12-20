SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local grill masters went head-to-head Sunday in Sioux City for a good cause.

The first Toys for Tots Hardcore Cook-Off took place at Bob’s Watering Hole with beef, pork, seafood, and sides made for the occasion

The cost of a plate of food was either a free-will donation to the Siouxland Toys for Tots bucket or a donation of an unwrapped toy.

Event organizer Jesse Sneller of Fat Boy Food Blog said he’s grateful to be able to host this year’s event.

“I’m a huge proponent for local charities, you know? And back in April, we did the big fundraiser for the Soup Kitchen out at P’s Pizza House. We’ve done one for the Sioux City Animal Shelter. This one here is for Siouxland Toys for Tots, so all the money that is raised today stays right in Siouxland,” Sneller said.

There were eight competitors for this year’s cook-off.