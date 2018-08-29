SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The push to save a state-funded program that helps prepare workers for employment across the state came to Siouxland Tuesday night.



Employers joining labor leaders from several organizations vowing to fight for the center that has helped employers for nearly seven decades.

The University of Iowa Labor Center is one of 7 centers university leaders say they plan to close.

The proposed closure coming under fire Tuesday night from a sometimes vocal crowd.

It's the only center in the regent system focusing on education and research for working people and doing continuing education with workers across the state.

Exactly why those at the session at a local labor hall say the program needs to remain in place.

"There's no reason for this. To me this was a political attack on working men and women. I hate to say it but that's exactly what this is," said one person at the hearing.



Another added, "We've got a huge issue in the state of Iowa where we need skilled labor."

"It's two-hundreds of a percent of their budget goes to this organization. Seems like a small price to pay," said another guest.



Earlier this year the University of Iowa indicated it would be reviewing the budgets of all of it's centers and institutes hoping to find ways to make up for reductions in state financial aid.

Univ of Iowa grad and attorney Jay Smith says that's something Herrald needs to take another look at.



Jay Smith, University of Iowa Graduate says, "I hope that the president of the university and the dean of the law school will take these messages to heart. We need to think critically and we need to come up with a solution to help continue to provide this type of education to Iowa's workers."

Tonight's meeting was the fourth of seven across the state. If approved, the plan is to close the labor centers by next summer.



