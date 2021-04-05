Battle of the PB&J Burger: Local fundraiser for Siouxland Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food is serious business, and three Siouxland eateries have got some beef.

Daga’s on Wheels, P’s Pizza House, and Big Papa’s Grub On the Run have all recently debuted their take on a peanut butter and jelly burger, and shortly after, the question came up, who’s got the better burger?

Jesse Sneller, a local food blogger, came up with the idea of seeing who’s was the best while helping some of Siouxland’s most vulnerable by raising money for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

“This burger challenge is focused around a burger. It’s focused around food. We’re trying to bring awareness to the food scene to Sioux City. It’s kind of one of those things that’s like, ‘okay if we’re doing a burger challenge with food, it would make sense to do a fundraiser for someone that deserves food,'” said Sneller.

The event will be hosted at P’s Pizza House in North Sioux City on April 10, and one of the judges will be Sophie Erber. Be sure to mark your calendar!