SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local first responders are, again, duking it out for blood bragging rights!

LifeServe Blood Center partnered with local police, firefighters, and EMTs in an effort to boost the local blood supply.

The event is known as “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive,” and all eligible donors get one vote in the competition.

“They are 100% supportive of us. They know firsthand how important it is to have the local blood products on hand and available for the departments,” said Dusty Merryman with LifeServe.

The drive runs through July 9, and donors receive a limited edition t-shirt for the event.